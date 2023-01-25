Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul’s Ishqbaaz Brother Paired Opposite Rhea Sharma Aka Pihu Post Leap

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's much-loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, a sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is continuously is the news for the last few weeks.

As reported earlier, the makers are set to introduce a generation leap in the popular Sony TV show after which Nakuul and Disha are going to exit the show. Later, it was confirmed that Nakuul's Ishqbaaz heroine Niti Taylor will enter as the new female lead post the leap while Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Randeep Rai will be seen as the new hero.

Now, another Ishqbaaz co-star of Nakuul Mehta has confirmed his entry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Well, we're talking about Leenesh Mattoo who played Nakuul's younger brother Rudra Singh Oberoi in the popular Star Plus show. Yes, you read that right!

Sadly, they'll not be seen sharing the screen space in BALH 2 as Nakuul has left the show.

Confirming his entry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Leenesh told ETimes, "The first person to congratulate me when I was finalised for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was Nakuul. He still has a few episodes left to shoot and I am looking forward to connecting with him again on the set. It was great fun working with him in Ishqbaaaz and so it is always nostalgic when we meet each other. We played brothers in Ishqbaaaz and I recall how I was new to the TV industry and we had connected so well. Even after the show got over we continued to keep in touch but could not meet often. Now, I look forward to connecting again with him as I start to shoot today."

Interestingly, Leenesh will be paired opposite Pihu after the leap. For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heroine Rhea Sharma is rumoured to be playing the role of Pihu in the show. However, the actress is yet to react to the same.

Talking about his role, Leenesh added, "Often you see the lead actors doing everything and the rest of the cast is just giving expressions or merely standing behind. I feel that if you are choosing a supporting cast, they should also be able to contribute to a show. My role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is interesting and important. I am paired opposite Pihu (Rhea Sharma)."

