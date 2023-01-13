Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul-Disha Aka Ram & Priya To Get A SHOCKING Ending; No Scope Of Comeback
Ekta Kapoor's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 was launched on Sony TV in August 2021 and the show has been winning appreciation since then. Featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively, BALH 2 is the second installment of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit show Bade Acche Lagte Hai.
As reported earlie, the much loved show is all set to take a time leap of 20 years after which the new generation of the Kapoor family will be introduced in it. Also, Nakuul and Disha have confirmed their exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
As soon as the news of the generation leap came out, several reports suggested that Hiten Tejwani will be entering the popular drama as new Ram. However, he later entered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as his brother Lakhan. Now, the latest buzz suggests that no one is going to replace Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya.
According to the latest buzz, the makers have planned a shocking end for the popular characters. Reportedly, Ram and Priya will die in an accident. Also, there will be no scope of Nakuul and Disha's comeback as Ram and Priya. Yes, you read that right!
While Ekta brainstormed with the team to handle their characters in the plot anyhow. Reveaing the same, a source informed ETimes, "But it was just not possible. Neither would it have made sense to have a new Ram and a new Priya. So after much deliberation, it's now final that Ram and Priya will die in the show."
Well, is it indeed a piece of heartbreaking news for the fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
While most of the characters are leaving, the makers have retained Shubhaavi Cholsey as the main antagonist Nandini Kapoor. Also there were rumours the makers have approached Niti Taylor for a pivotal role after the leap. However, there's no confirmation yet on that front.
Stay tuned for more updates!
