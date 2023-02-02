BALH 2: Nakuul Mehta Pens An Emotional Letter On His Last Day; Says ‘It Feels Like Retiring My Jersey’

Nakuul Mehta is all set to bid adieu to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He was seen playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the show opposite Disha Parmar who was seen as Priya and they had won millions of hearts. Needless to say, Ram's exit from the show has come as heartbreak for his fans. And now, on his last day on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul has penned an emotional letter for his character Ram Kapoor and wrote about how it bidding farewell to this character feels like retiring from his jersey.

Addressing the letter to Ram Kapoor from Bandra, Nakuul wrote, "There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart and being, every single day." He further mentioned, "Never before have I felt lighter, calmer, as still & vulnerable yet agile and nimble as I have 'being you'. You allowed me to love more freely, deeply & be okay with my imperfections". Nakuul also expressed his gratitude towards his co-star Disha. He added, "As I set out to film my last day on Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren't for... The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I'm so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows".

Bidding a final adieu to Ram Kapoor, Nakuul asserted, "Whilst I step away to go and find 'myself' again.. It almost feels like retiring my jersey whilst also knowing that 'some of you' will always be a part of 'some of me'. Being you, I have inherited so much love and warmth from audience all over the world which I have never for once took for granted. I know it's borrowed and probably doesn't wholly belong to me but to my beautiful cast, crew & makers who made Ram come alive each day".