Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Niti Taylor, THIS Actress To Play Grown-Up Pihu After Generation Leap?

Ekta Kapoor's Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively, owns a huge fanbase ever since its premiere in August 2021.

The sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's much-loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is now all set to witness the biggest change as the makers are introducing a generation leap in it.

As revealed earlier, Nakuul and Disha are leaving the show as they don't want to play parents to grown-up kids. Also, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are confirmed to enter as the new leads after the leap.

Amid all this, there were speculations that Niti will essay the role of Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, in a recent interview, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star confirmed that she's not playing Pihu in the show.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that the makers have roped in a popular TV actress to play grown-up Pihu. Well, we're talking about Aalisha Panwar. Yes, you read that right!

According to a Bollywood Life report, the actress might be seen playing the pivotal role of Ram and Priya's daughter in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the generation leap. However, an official confimations is still awaited.

For the unversed, Aalisha made her TV debut with &TV's Begusarai in 2015 and went on to play pivotal roles in various shows including Jamai Raja, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. However, Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Arjun Bijlani proved to be a turning point in her career.

In the popular thriller, she earned huge appreciation for her dual roles of Aarohi and Tara. She was last seen as Avneet in ZEE TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri co-starring Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu.

Keep watching this space for more updates!