Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Rhea Sharma, THIS Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Confirms Playing Pihu After Leap

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Update: Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heroine Rhea Sharma is not playing Pihu after generation leap. The makers have roped in a popular actress for the role.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are finally bidding goodbye to Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as the makers are set to introduce a generation leap. A sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit show of the same name, BALH 2 will see Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai entering as the new leads after the leap.

Fans were expecting that Niti will be seen as grown-up Pihu after leap, however, the actress recently confirmed that she will be seen as Prachi Kapoor. While Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Rhea Sharma was almost finalised to play the part in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, things took a U-turn at the last moment.

Yes, Rhea Sharma isn't a part of the popular drama and the makers have now roped in another popular actress to play Pihu's role after the leap.

Published On February 2, 2023

