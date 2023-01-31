Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey's Role As Nandini Kapoor To End Soon? Here's What We Know
Ekta Kapoor's hit television serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched shows on television. Viewers are loving the chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play Ram and Priya Kapoor, respectively. Their performances and excellent storyline has made Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 highly appreciated serials of present items. As the show is all set to take a leap, Ram and Priya Kapoor's characters will no longer be a part of the serial.
It is now being said that Shubhaavi Choksey's character Nandini Kapoor, main antagonist of the show, will also not be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Initially, the actress was going to continue with her role, but a sudden decision was made to exclude her character from the future storyline. Nandi Kapor's character will also not be seen after the show takes a leap, and her character will most likely die in an accident.
Meanwhile, a source told ETimes, "Shubhaavi had not taken long to say yes to the leap. In fact, she was overjoyed that she is holding on. She is yet to overcome this sudden change of decision. She is putting up a brave front but disappointed." The source further added, that its Indian television and anything can happen anytime. "But then, that's Indian television. Yahan serial ki kahaani ek pal mein badal jaati hai. Shubhaavi is not new to the medium, and she will understand that whatever Ekta and the channel have done is in the best interests of the show," the source was quoted as saying.
For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, after refusing to age in the serial, have decided to quit the show. Following this, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will take a leap. Meanwhile, Reena Aggarwal aka Vedika's role is soon ending in the show.
