Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Star Rhea Sharma NOT Doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Due To THIS Reason
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a generation leap after which both of them will not be seen in the much-loved Sony TV show. As confirmed earlier, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai will be playing the new leads in it.
Recently, several reports suggested that Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heroine Rhea Sharma has been roped in to play the role of grown-up Pihu in BALH 2. While the news left her fans excited, the latest buzz suggests that she's not joining the show after generation leap. Yes, you read that right!
Revealing the same, a source close to the show told ETimes that the plan has fallen through. Looks like Rhea Sharma, who was set to return to TV after a two-year break and was excited about the role, has to wait a bit longer before making her comeback.
Confirming the same, the source stated, "Rhea was almost finalised to play the grown-up Pihu and was going to start shooting soon. But, things haven't worked out."
Despite this setback, the cast for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is still shaping up nicely. After Niti and Randeep, even Ishqbaaz star Leenesh Mattoo is confirmed to play a pivotal role in the show. His character will be seen opposite Pihu. Now, it'll be interesting to see who'll finally play Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu in the show.
A sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit TV series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, its second installment premiered on Sony TV in August 2021 with Nakuul and Disha in the lead roles. After being a part of it for one-and-a-half years, the duo has finally bid adieu to the popular show as they don't want to play parents to grow-ups after the leap. Their fans are surely going to miss them.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul’s Ishqbaaz Brother Paired Opposite Rhea Sharma Aka Pihu Post Leap
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma Joins Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor's Show?
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Niti Taylor, THIS Actress To Play Grown-Up Pihu After Generation Leap?
- Randeep Rai Breaks Silence On Why Balika Vadhu 2 Ended In 6 Months, Confirms Entry In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul’s Ishqbaaz Heroine CONFIRMS Entry; NOT Playing His Onscreen Daughter’s Role
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul-Disha Aka Ram & Priya To Get A SHOCKING Ending; No Scope Of Comeback
- Thak Nahi Jate Itni Baar Shaadi Karke: Nakuul Mehta Gets 'Re-Married', Fans Remind Him 'It's Legit 10th Time'
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta’s Exit, His Popular Ishqbaaaz Co-Star To Enter The Show?
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta Gets Emotional As His Grandfather Passes Away: Sang Lamberghini...
- Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta, His Popular Co-Star Confirms Exit From The Show
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani Is NOT Replacing Nakuul Mehta. All You Need To Know About His Role
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Aka Ram Confirms Quitting The Hit Sony TV Show, Says ‘I Will Miss…’