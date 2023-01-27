Pregnant Balika Vadhu Star Neha Beams With Joy During Godh Bharai, Expecting Child After 10 Yrs Of Marriage

TV actress Neha Marda, who is best known for featuring in popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaano Ki, is currently in the best phase of her life as she's expecting her first child with Patna-based businessman husband Ayushman Agrawal after 10 years of marital bliss.

She announced her pregnancy in November last year with a stunning picture from her maternity photoshoot and congratulations are in order for the soon-to-be-mommy since then.

The actress, who made her TV debut with Boogie Woogie as a contestant in 2004, recently had her baby shower ceremony. Neha's family organised a traditional godh bharai ceremony. Several videos of the mommy-to-be from the event are currently doing the rounds on social media.

In the videos, Neha is all smiles as she's looking beautiful in an anarkali suit with small floral prints all over it. The pregnancy glow is very much visible on her face as she flaunts her baby bump with a red dupatta on her head during the ceremony.

Advertisement

Take a look at the videos here (SWIPE LEFT):

For the unversed, Neha and Ayushman exchanged wedding vows in 2012 in an arranged marriage. They got hiched in Kolkata in the presence of their families and close friends. Since then, the couple has been in a happy space and are now excited to welcome their little bundle of joy after a decade of togetherness.

The actress has been wanting to become a mother ever since she turned 30 in real life. However, after a five-year-long wait, she's finally going to be a mommy soon.

On the career front, Neha has also been a part of various other popular TV shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 (wild card entry), and Piyaa Albela among others.

She was last seen in ZEE TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. The show went off-air in 2021 and the actress has been on a break since then.

Keep watching this space for more updates!