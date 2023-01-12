LATEST TRP Ratings: Pandya Store Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Are The Toppers

TRP Ratings: After bidding our heartfelt goodbyes to 2023, we're back with our weekly segment of the TRP report. The ratings of Week 1, the first week of the year, are finally out and we've noticed some interesting changes in the list.

Star Plus has maintained its numero uno position this week as well with Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa and Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin topping the TRP charts this time as well. Bigg Boss 16, on the other hand, is the topper among the reality shows this week too.

TRP WEEK 1, 2023: HITS AND MISSES

Star Plus' both shows Banni Chow Home Delivery (last episode) and Rajjo dropped to 1.0 while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a good jump. Last week, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Mehta's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein moved out of the top 10 list with 1.8 TRP. This week too, the show got the same numbers but is back in the list.

Talking about shows on Colors TV, Saavi Ki Saavari, Durga Aur Charu, and Sasural Simar Ka maintained their last week's ratings of 1.4, 1.2, and 0.9 respectively. There's no dip or hike in the TRPs of Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Both the hit shows got ratings of 1.6 and 2.0respectively.

After beating Bigg Boss 16 last week, ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya again registered a dip. After fetching TRPs of 2.1 last week, it decreased to 1.9 this time. Radha Mohan, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kundali Bhagya too saw a slight dip with TRPs of 1.3, 1.5, and 1.8 respectively.

TRP WEEK 1, 2023: TOP TEN SHOWS LIST

Anupamaa maintained its top position with an increase in ratings from 2.8 to 3.0. As expected, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is just behind it with a rating of 2.8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod, got the third spot with a rating of 2.5.

Interestingly, ITA Awards turned out to be hugely successful and earned the fourth spot this time with a rating of 2.4 Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra's Imlie bagged the fith position with 2.4 TRP.

Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja's Faltu is on the sixth position and registered a rating of 2.2. Pandya Store is on the seventh spot with a 2.0 TRP and managed to beat Bigg Boss 16 this time as well. Then comes the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. It is on the eighth position with 2.0 TRP.

While Kumkum Bhagya slipped to the ninth spot with 1.9 ratings, Yeh Hai Chahatein makes a comeback in the list at the 10th position by earning a rating of 1.8.

Let's look at the TRP list here:

1. Anupamaa - 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - 2.8

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.5

4. Ita Awards - 2.4

5. Imlie - 2.4

6. Faltu - 2.2

7. Pandya Store - 2.0

8. Bigg Boss 16 - 2.0

9. Kumkum Bhagya - 1.9

10. Yeh Hai Chahatein - 1.8

Are you satisfied with the TRPs of your favourite TV shows this week? Share your views in the comment section below. Also, we'll come back next Thursday with our special segment.