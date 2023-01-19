LATEST TRP RATINGS: Bigg Boss 16 BREAKS All Records, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai & YRKKH Continue To Shine In Week 2

BARC TRP Ratings week 2, 2023: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has received amazing ratings for the Family Week episode while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also witnessed an increase in viewership.

BARC TRP Ratings for week 2 of 2023 have been finally released. Guess what? There have been quite a few changes in the ranking of your favourite shows in the current week. While Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 continues to impress the viewers, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to increase its numbers in week 2. Yes, you read that right!

Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know which shows secured a spot in the list of top ten shows. We assure you that there are a few surprises.

LIST OF TOP TEN SHOWS WEEK 2, 2023

NumberShow NameTRP
1ANUPAMAA3
2GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN2.6
3YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI2.6
4 IMLIE2.4
5FALTU2.2
6 BIGG BOSS 162.2
7PANDYA STORE

2

8YEH HAI CHAHATEIN1.9
9KUMKUM BHAGYA1.9
10KUNDALI BHAGYA1.9

Are you happy to see the latest TRP ratings? Did you favourite show secure a place in the list of top 10 shows? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

