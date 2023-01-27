LATEST TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 & Anupamaa DROP, Taarak Mehta Fails To Enter List Of Top 10 Shows In Week 3

TRP Report: HITS & MISSES

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa continued to top the TRP charts; however, it witnessed a drop in numbers despite the buzz surrounding Maya's entry.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued to perform well, receiving decent ratings in the current week. While GHKKPM fetched a TRP of 2.7, YRKKH got a rating of 2.5. The leap track seems to have worked for both the shows.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has secured the number two spot while Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the third spot.

Interestingly, Imlie continued to witness a jump in its viewership even when ardent fans are missing the original pair of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Udaariyaan, Dharam Patnii, Durga Aur Charu failed to enter the list of top ten shows despite the good promotions.

Newly launched Teri Meri Dooriyaann, which stars Vijayendra Kumeria, registered a TRP of 1.5 at the early evening slot of 7pm on Star Plus. Sasural Simar Ka and Saavi Ki Savari also dropped this week and we wonder if the viewers are not watching the shows at early evening slots.

TRP Report: Bigg Boss 16 Rules Non-Fiction But Drops This Week

Salman Khan's hit reality show bagged the number seventh spot in the latest set of BARC TRP ratings. The Family Week special episodes registered the maximum ratings for Bigg Boss 16, touching a high of 2.2 TVR. Although the show dropped but the decrease was marginal as it received a rating of 2.1. BB 16 is still the number one show on Colors channel.

Considering the grand finale is about to knock the doors, we expect Bigg Boss 16 to rise further. On a related note, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary are nominated this week.

Advertisement

NO Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In TRP List

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might have increased its rating this week but it still failed to secure a spot in the list of the top-rated shows in week 3, 2023.