LATEST TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa Witness Slight Dip, Bigg Boss 16 Is Stable

TRP Ratings: The ratings of Week 4 have finally release today (Februaru 2). We're back with our weekly segment of the TRP report and we've noticed some interesting changes in the list.

As expected, Star Plus has sustained its numero uno position this week as well with Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa topping the charts again, followed by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, both the shows witnessed a slight dip this week,

On the other hand, Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is the topper among the non-fiction shows.

Let's look at the TRP list here:

1. Anupamaa - 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.4

4. Imlie - 2.2

5. Pandya Store - 2.1

6. Faltu - 2.1

7. Bigg Boss 16 - 2.1

8. Kumkum Bhagya - 1.9

9. Yeh Hai Chahatein - 1.8

10. Bhagya Lakshmi - 1.8

Are you happy with the ratings of your favourite TV shows in week 4? Share your views in the comment section below. Also, we'll come back next Thursday with our special segment.