Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Reveals If Ankit Gupta Spoiled Her Game
Bigg Boss 16 has come up with an emotional angle for both the contestants and the audience. After all, it's the family week going on on the popular reality show wherein the housemates are meeting their respective family members after almost 100 days. Needless to say, this week is going to be an emotional roller coaster ride for the housemates. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary also entered the house to support her. While it was a treat for the fans to watch the adorable sibling reunion, Yogesh has now spilled beans about Priyanka's game, top 3 contestants and more.
Did Ankit Gupta Spoil Priyanka Choudhary’s game? Yogesh Answers
We all know how close Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary were on the show and their bond did win millions of hearts. However, many people believe that Ankit had spoiled Priyanka's game and that it has now improved post the Udaariyaan actor's elimination. To this, Yogesh did agree to it saying that there has been a change in Priyanka's game post Ankit's elimination as now she is getting to interact with other contestants. Yogesh believed that earlier Ankit and Priyanka used to spend time with just each other and now Priyanka is getting a chance to gel with others as well.
Was Ankit Gupta A Disadvantage To Priyanka Choudhary?
Furthermore, Yogesh emphasised that Ankit wasn't a disadvantage to Priyanka in the game. Instead, he was an advantage to her as they both gave each other unconditional support. However, he also asserted that Priyanka doesn't have a disadvantage in the game either and is managing everything pretty well.
Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary & MC Stan Are The Top 3 Contestants
Yogesh also stated that while Priyanka is playing a great game, she has two biggest competitors in the house. Sharing his top 3 contestants, Yogesh said, apart from Priyanka, he sees Shiv Thakare and MC Stan as the strongest contestants. He also stated that apart from Priyanka, it is just MC Stan who is showing his real side on the show.
Yogesh Choudhary On Nimrit Alhuwalia’s Father’s Allegations
Yogesh also reacted to the allegations made by Nimrit Ahluwalia's father regarding Priyanka having paid followers and trollers. He said that Nimrit's father probably didn't understand the seriousness of the allegations he made. Priyanka has a massive fan following and Yogesh emphasised that at times fans do get emotional and make ugly remarks. However, he also asserted that Priyanka doesn't have any paid followers or paid trollers.
