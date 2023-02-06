Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits A Huge Milestone Right After Her Eviction From The Show
Bigg Boss 16 Update: TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Colors TV's controversial reality show. The actress, who became a household name after playing the titular role in Star Plus' Imlie opposite Fahmaan Khan, entered Salman Khan's BB 16 in October last year.
In her four-month-long stint, Sumbul has been making headlines ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss house and went through many ups and downs.
From her fights with Shalin Bhanot as well as Tina Datta and her friendship with Shiv Thakarem Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and other mandali members, Sumbul was in the news continuously and was among the most loved contestants.
While the actress' fans are missing seeing her on their TV screen daily, Sumbul has achieved a massive milestone right after her exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house.
