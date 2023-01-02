Bigg Bos 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fan Calls Shekhar Suman 'Idiot' For Favouring Priyanka Choudhary. His Reply

Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's reality show has managed to keep the viewers engaged with its drama-packed episodes. Be it the celebs or mango people (aam aadmi), everyone is sharing their opinions about Bigg Boss 16 on social media. However, there are certain times when fans cross the line and end up slamming the celebs, who are associated with the show.

A Sumbul Touqeer fan expressed her displeasure with Shekhar Suman, who is the Bigg Bulletin host, on social media by tagging him in a tweet. She slammed the actor on Twitter, calling him an 'idiot' and accused him of favouring Priyanka Choudhary.

Shekhar Suman didn't take kindly to the fan's accusation, lashing at her for being rude and passing a demeaning remark on social media. Read on to know how the actor reacted to the tweet about him.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fan Calls Shekhar 'Idiot', Takes Dig At Priyanka The Twitter user slammed Shekhar Suman as she believed that the actor was mocking Sumbul Touqeer in the Sunday special segment. He questioned Shekhar about watching the main episodes of Bigg Boss 16, taking a dig at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Without mentioning names, the fan called the Udaariyaan actress 'selective sachai ki murat'. However, it was her demeaning tweet that miffed Shekhar Suman and the netizens. She termed the Movers And Shakers host 'idiot', accusing him of saying that Sumbul cried in the show. 'Why this baseless segment... Why he's keep saying #SumbulTouqeerKhan what Rona and Kona? Is

shekharsuman7 in his sense? Does he even watch the episodes? #SumbulTouqeer doesn't cry NOW!! You idiot favoring your favorite ' Selective Sachai ki Murat',' the tweet read. Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman's Befitting Reply Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman's Befitting Reply Shekhar Suman didn't mince his words while lashing out at the Twitter troll, reminding her that he has to follow the script given by the makers. He was quick enough to express his concern over the usage of the word 'idiot' in the tweet. 'Call your family idiots and f..g behave yourself. Tired of saying I follow a script you imbecile,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul And Priyanka Are Nominated Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul And Priyanka Are Nominated While Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary are busy playing the game in a dignified manner, their fans have locked horns with each other on social media. The two TV divas, known for their acting prowess and viral Instagram reels, have been reportedly nominated for elimination this week. If gossip mills are to be believed, Sumbul and Priyanka have been nominated along with Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan and Sreejita De.

Is Shekhar Suman biased towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? While we don't think so, what do you have to say? Drop a tweet @Filmibeat and share your thoughts.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.