Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Calls Priyanka Choudhary 'Dramebaaz' After Leaving Show, Says 'She Has Black Heart'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Abdu Rozik has been hogging all the limelight ever since the makers confirmed his exit from Salman Khan's reality show. They released a promo where the Bigg Boss 16 contestants can be seen crying while bidding adieu to the singer.

While Abdu Rozik's exit episode is yet to air on Colors channel, his video is going viral on the internet. The 19-year-old is seen answering several questions about the Bigg Boss 16 housemates in the interview clip. Abdu set several tongues wagging as he talked about Priyanka Choudhary in the video, giving her two tags that have left everyone confused.

Considering Abdu Rozik shared a good bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after returning in BB 16, fans are surprised to know about his comments about the Udaariyaan. Did he fail to understand the question or he believes what he said about Priyanka? This is the question on everyone's mind.

Abdu Rozik Calls Priyanka 'Dramebaaz' Abdu Rozik Calls Priyanka 'Dramebaaz' Abdu Rozik, while talking to Tellychakkar, named Priyanka Choudhary as the 'Dramebaaz' of Bigg Boss 16 house. Although he took a while to answer the question, fans were shocked to know about his feelings about Priyanka. Interestingly, he took Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare's name when he was asked to name the person with a 'big heart'. The singer also said that he would like to meet MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Says Priyanka Choudhary Has Blackheart Priyanka Choudhary and Abdu Rozik were bonding quite well in the show in the past few days. Abdu even expressed his displeasure when Sajid Khan accused Priyanka of talking to him for the sake of footage. We wonder what made him call Priyanka the person, who has a 'black heart'. Abdu also praised Shiv Thakare in the interview, stating he is the 'love guru' of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik Leaves BB 16 House, Shiv Thakare Cries Shiv Thakare broke down into tears after Bigg Boss announced Abdu Rozik's departure from the show. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner howled as he bid adieu to his beloved friend. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan consoled the reality TV star as he got emotional after Abdu's departure form the Bigg Boss 16 house.

It remains to be seen how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will react after listening to Abdu Rozik's comments about her friend. The Udaariyaan actress lost another friend in the Bigg Boss 16 house as Sreejita De got eliminated from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The Uttaran actress was nominated along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sreejita was evicted as she received the least number of votes among nominated contestantd.

