Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Dubai House Is All About Luxury & Grandeur; See Inside Pics
It is just a month left before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the audience can't keep calm about it. The makers are making sure to keep the fans intrigued by introducing new twists in the game. Interestingly, the popular reality show is witnessing family week wherein the family members of the housemates were seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Amid this, Abdu Rozik made the headlines as he not just got a video message from his father but also got a video call from Dubai.
And now, Abdu has become the talk of the town for his luxurious home in Dubai. To note, the glimpse of Abdu's lavish abode was seen during his video call with his family in the recent episode. So here's a look at the inside pics of Abdu Rozik's Dubai abode.
Hall and Dining Room
Abdu's Dubai residence has a grand hall with a grey coloured couch and shimmery golden cushion. It was decorated by stunning vases in the corner. This was followed by a beautiful a dining room.
Special Swimming Pool For Abdu
We all know that Abdu Rozik is quite fond of swimming and he doesn't miss out on a chance to jump into the swimming pool in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, his Dubai abode has will be having a giant swimming pool for the Tajikistani singer.
Living Room
The luxurious abode has a stunning living room featuring royal blue coloured sofas with white print and matching cushion. It also had a stylish television in the corner along with side stands with multiple handbags placed on it.
Abdu Rozik’s Bed Room
Abdu Rozik also had a grand bedroom with a giant and comfy bed white black bedsheets and cushions. It also had a couch in it and was a perfect place to relax. It even left Sajid Khan in awe.
Abdu’s Perfume Collection
Interestingly, Abdu has an expensive perfume collection which was placed on his dressing table. Some of them were in stylish golden bottles. Abdu's dressing table also had a red and yellow helmet and statue of a panther which was apparently made of gold.
Abdu & Salman Khan’s Portrait
Abdu, who is a fan of Salman Khan, also has a beautiful painting of himself and the superstar framed at his residence. Besides, Abdu also has a cute cartoon portrait of himself.
Abdu Rozik To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 Tonight
Meanwhile, there are reports that Abdu Rozik will be leaving the BB house tonight. According to media reports, Abdu Rozik, who had re-entered the house during Christmas celebrations, will be leaving the show due to prior work commitments. If the reports turned out to be true, it will leave fans quite heartbroken. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka’s Video Bashing Kids Who Don’t Respect Parents Resurfaces As Nimrit Argues With Dad
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ram Charan’s Special Promise If RRR Wins Oscar, Simi Grewal Graces Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Gupta Worked With Tara Sutaria In THIS TV Show? Their VIDEO Goes Viral
- Truth Has Won: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Shalin Bhanot's Mom Says Tina Datta Broke His Friendship With Sumbul
- Bigg Boss 16: From Imlie's Mayuri Deshmukh To BB OTT's Akshara Singh, Celebs Who Are Supporting Sumbul Touqeer
- True Mahishmati: Tina Datta's Mom Hugging Sreejita De In Bigg Boss 16 Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Or Shiv, THIS Is The Most-Followed Contestant On Instagram & We Aren’t Surprised
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Mother Reveals Her Top 3 Finalists, Says ‘I Would Love To See…..’
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Who Is Just Sul? All You Need To Know About Abdu Rozik's Friend
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare's Game Getting Affected Due To Sajid Khan? His Aai Answers
- Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary’s Kissing Scene From An Adult Series Goes Viral On Social Media
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother REACTS To ‘Exactly Like Jiju’ Comparison With Ankit Gupta