Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Sajid's Fight To Winner’s Name; Everything About This Week's Captaincy Task
Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has turned out to be a huge success.
As the controversial season has been fetching great numbers, the makers recently extended it by four weeks. Now, its grand finale will take place on February 12. As only a month is remaining before the show's finale, the makers are introducing interesting tasks to make the show more interesting for fans.
In tonight's (January 3) episode of Bigg Boss 16, this week's captaincy task will take place. From contenders to the winner's name, here's everything you need to know about the latest captaincy task.
As shown in the latest promos, Bigg Boss has made a slide in the garden area and each captaincy contender will have a designated area to them. In the task, other contestants will be seen catching balls from the slide and placing them in the baskets of contenders whom they're supporting in the captaincy task.
Captaincy Contenders
While Shiv Thakare is the current captain, he can't be the contender this time. Hence, the four housemates who got safe after the nomination task will be seen competing against each other to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. This means the contenders are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
Sanchalak Of The Captaincy Task
Again, as shown in the promos, Sajid Khan will be the sanchalak of the task. Once again, he'll be seen favouring his 'mandali' members during the task and will indulge in a fight with co-contestant Priyanka.
Abdu Rozik Will Be The New Captain
According to the ongoing buzz, Abdu Rozik has beaten Priyanka, Nimrit, and Stan to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after Shiv Thakare. While the confirmation is still awaited, it is going to be Abdu's second tenure as the captain.
Bigg Boss 16: This Week’s Nominated Contestants
After Vikas Manaktala's elimination last week, the contestants participated in another nomination task in yesterday's (January 2) episode. This week, a total of seven contestants got nominated for eviction - Sajid, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will bid adieu to the show this time.
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares Cutest Video With Priyanka As He Reacts To 'Audience Wants Priyankit' Trend
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Takes A Quirky Jibe At Sajid Khan’s Unfairness During Captaincy Task
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam And MC Stan Get Into An Ugly Fight Over Duties; Latter Says ‘Tere Baap Ka…..’
- Bigg Boss 16| Shiv Thakare's Sister Reacts To Vikas Manaktala, Wife Gunjan's Suit Controversy: Kept Mum As...
- BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Team To Take Legal Action Against Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Allegations Against Him
- Bigg Boss 16: Educational Qualifications Of Archana Gautam Aka Silbatta Queen Will Stun You
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Priyanka Choudhary’s Net Worth Is More Than Sumbul Touqueer & Nimrit Ahluwalia?
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Lashes At Sajid Khan As He Cheats In Captaincy Task, Fans Go 'Ladki Fire Hai'
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Demand Sajid Khan’s Elimination As He Gets Nominated; Say ‘He Should Go Now’
- 'Khud Splitsvilla Khel Liya…' Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Trolled For Judging Shalin-Tina's Equation
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Takes A Jibe At Sajid Khan Claiming To Make It To Finale; Says ‘Itna Ahankar…..’
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her Best Friend, Archana Gautam–MC Stan Fight