Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Sajid's Fight To Winner’s Name; Everything About This Week's Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has turned out to be a huge success.

As the controversial season has been fetching great numbers, the makers recently extended it by four weeks. Now, its grand finale will take place on February 12. As only a month is remaining before the show's finale, the makers are introducing interesting tasks to make the show more interesting for fans.

In tonight's (January 3) episode of Bigg Boss 16, this week's captaincy task will take place. From contenders to the winner's name, here's everything you need to know about the latest captaincy task.