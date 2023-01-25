Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Team Approached By THIS Big Production House For A Film?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been grabbing eyeballs ever since her entry inside Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. While she rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss.

As the show is finally coming to an end in just three weeks, Priyanka is counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Ever before the grand finale, the actress is reportedly receiving offers for many big projects.

While there are contestant speculations that Priyanka might be seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, host Salman Khan recently hinted that he might offer a film to her. Now, the latest buzz suggests that she has also been approached by a big production house for another movie.

Keep watching this space for more updates!