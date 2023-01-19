Bigg Boss 16: Has Ankit Gupta’s Elimination Weakened Priyanka Choudhary’s Game? Fans Feels ‘It Weakened…..’

Priyanka Choudhary has been the talk of the town every since she participated in Bigg Boss 16. The actress has been winning hearts with her strong game and fearless personality. Besides, her equation with Ankit Gupta also became the highlight of the popular reality show. So, when Ankit Gupta was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, it was undoubtedly a heartbreaking moment not just for Ankita but for the audience too. Ever since Ankit had walked out of the BB house, Priyanka's changed game has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

In fact, there have been rumours that Priyanka's game has weakened post Ankit Gupta's exit. However, as per our poll on social media, netizens feel that the Udaariyaan actress' game hasn't weakened after Ankit's elimination from Bigg Boss 16. Talking about it, one of the Twitter user wrote, "It weakened our hearts but not game. She is there to win". Another user tweeted, "She's the strongest player I've ever seen. She gets targeted left, right, and center and she's still thriving".

Interestingly, Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary had also spilled beans on reports about Ankit spoiling Priyanka's game. Yogesh emphasised that there has been a change in Priyanka's game post Ankit's elimination as now she is getting to interact with other contestants. Yogesh believed that earlier Ankit and Priyanka used to spend time with just each other and now Priyanka is getting a chance to gel with others as well. Furthermore, Yogesh emphasised that Ankit wasn't a disadvantage to Priyanka in the game. Instead, he was an advantage to her as they both gave each other unconditional support.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary and has called her a winner already. He stated, Now, "Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart".