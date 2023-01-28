At least Let Me Touch It, Upar Se Hi: Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Experience
Ankit Gupta Casting Couch Experience: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta recalled a casting couch incident from his early days in the showbiz. The TV heartthrob, who has been hogging all the limelight ever since he participated in Salman Khan's reality show, shared his 'worst experience' as he recounted what he was told to do to advance in his career. There are no shortcuts in life and Ankit politely declined the offer.
From talking about the advances that casting directors and other people made at him to revealing his reaction, Ankit Gupta barred his heart out in a recent interview. He spoke about the time when he had just started his career and people advised him that he wouldn't go ahead if he didn't compromise.
Ankit Gupta On Weird Advice He Got
Sharing a weird advice that he received at the beginning of his career, Ankit revealed, 'Yaha to compromise karna padta hai. A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say 'See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein. We have launched several people'. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him.'
The Udaariyaan actor said that people claimed that they launched big celebs in the industry and all of them compromised to reach the position that they achieved.
Ankit Gupta On His Casting Couch Experience
Ankit also revealed how he reacted to the entire incident when he was asked to compromise. Calling it the 'worst experience of life', he said that he was shocked and taken aback when such inappropriate things were said.
'I said no- I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience. Okay, it is getting adult now. Someone said, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?',' he added.
Ankit Gupta's New Show
On the professional front, Ankit Gupta will be next seen in Junooniyatt, which will hit the airwaves soon. The actor will be playing the role of Jahaan in the music drama that also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Rana.
Unlike his previous role of Fateh Virk in Udaariyaan, Ankit will essay the character of Jahaan, who is a singer and aspires to win the competition and give back the lost reputation to his parents.
BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA'S ELIMINATION
Ankit Gupta's eviction from the reality show became the talk of the town as netizens believed that he deserved to stay in the game. He was voted out by seven contestants and hence, the fans were miffed with the makers as they had closed the voting lines during that week. They even requested the production house and Colors channel to bring him back as a wildcard contestant in the show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary broke down into tears as she bid adieu to Ankit in the Bigg Boss 16 house.
