At least Let Me Touch It, Upar Se Hi: Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Experience

Ankit Gupta On Weird Advice He Got

Sharing a weird advice that he received at the beginning of his career, Ankit revealed, 'Yaha to compromise karna padta hai. A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say 'See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein. We have launched several people'. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him.'

The Udaariyaan actor said that people claimed that they launched big celebs in the industry and all of them compromised to reach the position that they achieved.

Ankit Gupta On His Casting Couch Experience

Ankit also revealed how he reacted to the entire incident when he was asked to compromise. Calling it the 'worst experience of life', he said that he was shocked and taken aback when such inappropriate things were said.

'I said no- I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience. Okay, it is getting adult now. Someone said, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?',' he added.

Ankit Gupta's New Show

On the professional front, Ankit Gupta will be next seen in Junooniyatt, which will hit the airwaves soon. The actor will be playing the role of Jahaan in the music drama that also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Rana.

Unlike his previous role of Fateh Virk in Udaariyaan, Ankit will essay the character of Jahaan, who is a singer and aspires to win the competition and give back the lost reputation to his parents.