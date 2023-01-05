Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Ankit Gupta’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed
TV actor Ankit Gupta, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Fateh in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Gupta produced Udaariyaan, was recently seen in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.
Amid all the chaos and negativity, Ankit made his presence felt despite his calm nature. Fans loved his one-liners and bonding with close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While the actor entered showbiz with Balika Vadhu in 2012, he rose to fame with Channel V's Sadda Haq and never looked back.
After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 two weeks ago, he's now all set to entertain fans with his new show, Junooniyatt. Interestingly, the show also features his BB 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig.
While fans still wait for the makers to announce its premiere date, let's look at Ankit's educational qualifications here.
Ankit Gupta’s Early Life
Ankit Gupta was born in a Hindu family in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on November 6, 1988. After going through many ups and downs in his personal and professional life, the actor has finally made a name for himself in showbiz.
Ankit Gupta’s Schooling
According to reports, Ankit Gupta completed his schooling at a private school in Meerut. However, the name of his school isn't mentioned anywhere.
Ankit Gupta’s College & Degree
After school, Ankit got admitted to IPEC Engineering College in Meerut. He has an Engineering degree. Yes, you read that right! Just like Shiv Thakare, even Ankit is an Engineer-turned-TV star.
Call Centre Job
After completing his education, Ankit reportedly began tuition classes in Meerut to get money. He later worked in call centres as well. He then decided to try his hand at modelling and relocated to Delhi to do so. Later, he relocated to Mumbai and began acting. Well, the rest is history.
Ankit Gupta’s Net Worth
In an acting career spanning over a decade, he featured in several popular shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kundali Bhagya. Reportedly, his net worth is around Rs 42-45 crore. Well, that's huge! Don't you agree?
