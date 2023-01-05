Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Ankit Gupta’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

TV actor Ankit Gupta, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Fateh in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Gupta produced Udaariyaan, was recently seen in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

Amid all the chaos and negativity, Ankit made his presence felt despite his calm nature. Fans loved his one-liners and bonding with close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While the actor entered showbiz with Balika Vadhu in 2012, he rose to fame with Channel V's Sadda Haq and never looked back.

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 two weeks ago, he's now all set to entertain fans with his new show, Junooniyatt. Interestingly, the show also features his BB 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig.

While fans still wait for the makers to announce its premiere date, let's look at Ankit's educational qualifications here.