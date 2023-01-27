Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals What He HATES About Priyanka; Says ‘I Could Kill Her…’
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary have been all over the headlines these days courtesy of Bigg Boss 16. The duo won millions of hearts with their stint on Udaariyaan and when they appeared on the popular reality show, it was a treat for the fans. Needless to say, Ankit and Priyanka have been each other's biggest support in the house. And while Ankit is no longer a part of the game, he continues to root for the actress. Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the duo wherein Ankit was seen talking about what he hates the most about Priyanka and what he loves the most about her.
What Ankit Gupta Hates About Priyanka Choudhary
The video happens to be Ankit and Priyanka's vlog wherein a fan has asked them to reveal what he hate and love about each other. To this, Ankit said that he finds Priyanka's habit of saying 'Yes Bro' quite irritating. He quipped saying, 'I could kill her for that'.
Ankit Gupta Loves THIS Thing About Priyanka Choudhary
Talking about what he like about her, Ankit stated, 'I like the fact that she is very caring. Hum jab baat nahi kar rahe the and when I got sick, she actually took care of me. Maine phir socha chalo yaar sorry accept kar lete hain'.
What Priyanka Choudhary Hates About Ankit Gupta
Soon, Priyanka revealed that she hates about Ankit and said, 'Vaise to irritating koi baat hai nahi as such. But haan, thoda sa khadoos hai'. Well, the duo was certainly enjoying pulling each other's leg.
Priyanka Loves This Thing About Ankit Gupta
Talking about what's the best thing about Ankit, Priyanka responded, 'Ye thoda sa khadoos hai sabke saath but he is very nice to me, he is a good friend of mine. He is my partner in crime basically. The best part about him'.
