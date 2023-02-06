Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt Heroine Neha Rana Wants THIS Contestant To Win The Show

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality series, hosted by Dabangg star Salman Khan, is coming ending this week and everyone is going to miss seeing their favourite celebrities on their TV screens daily.

TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the latest contestant to get evicted from the controversial reality show. After her exit, only six participants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house - Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare.

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away now, popular celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants have finally come out to support their favourites.

After Arjun Bijlani and Kamya Punjabi among others, now Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt heroine Neha Rana too has revealed the name of the Bigg Boss 16 contestant who according to her will win the show.