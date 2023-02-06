Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyatt Heroine Neha Rana Wants THIS Contestant To Win The Show
Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality series, hosted by Dabangg star Salman Khan, is coming ending this week and everyone is going to miss seeing their favourite celebrities on their TV screens daily.
TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the latest contestant to get evicted from the controversial reality show. After her exit, only six participants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house - Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare.
As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away now, popular celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants have finally come out to support their favourites.
After Arjun Bijlani and Kamya Punjabi among others, now Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt heroine Neha Rana too has revealed the name of the Bigg Boss 16 contestant who according to her will win the show.
Neha Rana Working With Bigg Boss 16 Contestants In Junooniyatt
Interestingly, Neha Rana is working with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig as well besides Ankit in Junooniyatt. Ahead of her's show's behaviour, the actress recently talked about the reality show and her experience of working with Gautam and Ankit.
Neha Rana On Working With Ankit Gupta & Gautam Singh Vig In Junooniyatt
Talking about sharing screen space with Ankit and Gautam, Neha told ETimes, 'I saw them on Bigg Boss. Before that, I didn't know much about them. In fact, I haven't followed the show. I watched it for a month because of my mother, who follows it religiously.'
Neha Rana Rooting For A Bigg Boss 16 Contestant
Sharing her thoughts about Bigg Boss 16, Neha stated, 'My choice is influenced by my mother. She liked Gautam and wanted him to win, so I also ended up liking his game. I didn't follow the reality show, as I wasn't too keen.'
Neha Rana Wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Win Bigg Boss 16
Well, Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt leading lady Neha Rana is rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Yes, you read that right! She added, 'After Gautam got evicted, I feel Priyanka will win the show.'
Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Win Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 16?
Since the very beginning, Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been making headlines due to her strong opinions and game. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll win the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!
