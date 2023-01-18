EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta-Gautam Vig’s Junooniyatt To Launch On THIS Date
Junooniyatt: TV buffs have not been able to control their excitement ever since the first promo of Ankit Gupta's new show was unveiled on social media. At a time when kitchen politics and supernatural dramas have hogged all the space on the small screen, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are all set to launch a musical drama that will be different from the run-of-the-mill shows.
Junooniyatt will feature the talented Ankit Gupta, who makes his return to the fiction space after winning hearts in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. All eyes are on the new show as it is based against the backdrop of music.
A little birdie from the sets revealed that the entire team is quite excited to showcase a different flavour of Punjab in Junooniyatt. "Be it the grand scale or soulful music, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have left no stone unturned to present a beautiful show that promises to warm the string of fans' hearts," the birdie said.
