BB16: Ankit Gupta Lauds To Priyanka Choudhary’s Performance In Torture Task; Says ‘It Was A Treat To Watch’
The race to finale on Bigg Boss 16 is getting intense and the contestants are in no mood to give up in the last leg. The popular reality show recently witnessed an interesting torture task for the prize money wherein the mandali (Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Ahluwalia) were seen torturing Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot in order to provoke them to leave the buzzer. However, despite all the efforts and torture from the mandali, Shalin, Priyanka and Archana managed to complete the task.
And while the task left everyone brimming with an opinion, Ankit Gupta is all praises for Priyanka's performance during the torture task. Sharing a video on Instagram, Ankit said he is proud of Priyanka for holding her ground and giving a tough fight to the mandali. He said, "Hey Pari, Congratulations for the finale week. I am so so so proud of you the way you performed in the torture task, the way you stood your ground with that confident smile on your face. I am so proud, it was a treat to watch. It actually felt like you are not getting tortured, it is the mandali who is getting tortured".
Furthermore, Ankit urged his fans to keep supporting Priyanka as he rooted for the Udaariyaan actress. "Guys, just the final push and trophy will be home. Pari all the best, get the trophy home and I will see you very soon," he added along with a flying kiss.
As of now, Priyanka has managed to make it to the finale week along with Shalin, Archana and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. On the other hand, mandali members Shiv, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination this week. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the house ahead of the grand finale.
