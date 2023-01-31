After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta Is Now Dreaming About Participating In THIS Reality Show
After entertaining fans with his performance as Fateh in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, actor Ankit Gupta entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 last year and became a household name. Fans loved his calm nature and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Last month, his co-contestants voted him out leaving fans shocked. However, Ankit has now moved on and is busy with his new show Junooniyatt.
Co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana, the musical drama is slated to premiere on Colors TV next month and Ankit's fans are excited to watch him again on TV.
Amid all this, in a recent interview, the actor also revealed that he's now dreaming to participate in another popular reality show. Yes, you read that right!
Ankit Gupta Talks About His Bigg Boss 16 Journey
In an interview with Tellychakkar, Ankit opened up about his Bigg Boss 16 journey and stated, 'Of course, Bigg Boss taught me a lot of things, like how to survive amongst a lot of people, because I am somebody who stays alone. I do not really like crowds, so living with 16 people in a house has been an experience for me. I learned how to conduct myself while living with so many people in the house.'
Ankit Gupta Wants To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi
In the same interview, Ankit revealed that he now wishes to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said, ' When it comes to talking about any other reality show, I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now.'
Ankit On Immense Love His Character Fateh Got
The actor feels blessed with all the love and appreciation coming his way ever since he played Fateh in Udaariyaan. Talking about it, he stated that the journey has been incredible. He had no idea that Udaariyaan would be so big when he started shooting as Fateh.
Ankit Gupta’s New Show Junooniyatt
Ankit Gupta is now looking forward to entertaining fans with his new show, Junooniyatt. He plays the role of a music enthusiast Jahaan who aspires to be a musician. Recently, Ankit revealed that Junooniyatt will premiere either on February 6 or February 13.
