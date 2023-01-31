After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta Is Now Dreaming About Participating In THIS Reality Show

After entertaining fans with his performance as Fateh in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, actor Ankit Gupta entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 last year and became a household name. Fans loved his calm nature and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Last month, his co-contestants voted him out leaving fans shocked. However, Ankit has now moved on and is busy with his new show Junooniyatt.

Co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana, the musical drama is slated to premiere on Colors TV next month and Ankit's fans are excited to watch him again on TV.

Amid all this, in a recent interview, the actor also revealed that he's now dreaming to participate in another popular reality show. Yes, you read that right!