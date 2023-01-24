Bigg Boss 16 Fan Asks Ankit Gupta ‘Priyankit Or Shivyanka?’ Check His Cute Reaction Here
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered in October last year and has been fetching huge numbers. The highest-rated reality show is moving towards its grand finale which is going to take place on February 12.
Several popular celebrities entered Bigg Boss 16 and only eight of them are currently locked inside. One of them was Ankit Gupta too. The actor entered the controversial house with his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans loved their friendship and fondly named them PriyAnkit.
Sadly, the BB 16 co-contestants removed Ankit last month stating that he's not much active in the game. While his fans are hoping for his re-entry into the show, it is now clear that the actor isn't going to re-enter as a wild-card contestant.
After his exit, Priyanka's equation with her biggest rival Shiv Thakare changed a bit and both of them are now cordial with each other. Interestingly, Bigg Boss fans ARE liking their new equation and are now calling them Shivyanka.
Recently, Ankit conducted a Q&A session on Instagram where his fans asked several interesting questions for him to answer. One of them asked Ankit to choose between Priyankit and Shivyanka fans. Yes, you read that right!
A Bigg Boss fan wrote, "Priyankit or Shivyanka?" Ankit answered the question in a cute way. Laughing sarcastically, he said, "Anyday, Priyankit."
Take a look at the clip here:
Well, his reply is surely going to make Priyankit fans happy. Don'y you agree?
For the unversed, Priyanka and Shiv currently share a good cordial equation. However, in tonight's (January 24) episode of Bigg Boss 16, both of them will be seen indulging in a fight again. In the latest promos, Bigg Boss will give a last chance to take the Ticket To Finale Week from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
While Priyanka will try to play againt Nimrit, Shiv and his mandali will try to stop them. That's when the duo will end up fighting once again. Now, it'll be interesting to see how Shiyanka shippers would react after their brawl.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
