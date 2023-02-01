Ankit Gupta REACTS To Saurish Sharma’s Prediction For His Bond With Priyanka: It’s A Decision Best Left…

Saurish Sharma’s Prediction For Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta

To recall, Saurish told Priyanka that her relationship with Ankit doesn't have a bright future and that she shouldn't waste time on him He stated, 'Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye'.

Ankit Gupta On Saurish Sharma’s Prediction

And now, Ankit has reacted to the prediction and claimed that the future of their relationship depends on them and not on any astrologer. He said, 'Priyanka and I are friends who share a great bond. As for who will be in whose future, is a decision best left to the two of us, not to any astrologer or anyone else. This is our decision and will be up to us where we take our association forward as friends or something else, and let it stay like that'.

Ankit Gupta Roots For Priyanka Choudhary

On the other hand, as Priyanka Choudhary has been winning hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta has been rooting for her. Talking about it, Ankit stated, 'She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart. For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show'. As of now, Priyanka has made it to the finale week along with Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot.

Ankit Gupta Is Open For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Meanwhile, as Ankit Gupta is gearing up for his upcoming show Junooniyatt, he has dropped hints about his interest in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 'There is another genre of reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, which I am open to because I love doing stunts,' Ankit was quoted saying. Looks like we can see Ankit performing some breathtaking stunts in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.