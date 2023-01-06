‘Woh Cheez Kabhi Telecast Nahi…’ BB 16’s Ankit Gupta On Sajid Claiming He Shared Priyanka’s Secrets With Him
Bigg Boss 16 Update: TV star Ankit Gupta finally got evicted from Salman Khan's controversial reality show two weeks ago after winning many hearts with his stint.
While he's now busy with his new Colors show Junooniyatt, his close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is still locked inside the Bigg Boss house. In a recent episode, she indulged in a fight with co-contestant Sajid Khan.
After the fight, the filmmaker told his mandali members that she was scared of him as Ankit had told him many things about her. In a recent interview, the Udaariyaan star has finally reacted to Sajid's claims and cleared that he's lying.
Talking to Bollywood Spy he said, "Agar aisa hota ki maine Sajid ji ko Priyanka ke baare mein kuch bola hota toh ye Bigg Boss ke liye ek bohot masala hota. Aur aisa kabhi nahi hota ki wo cheez telecast nahin hoti. Woh cheez kabhi telecast nahi hui iska matlab ye hai ki maine wo cheez boli hi nahi. Main apne doston ke baare mein kabhi galat baatein ya jhoothi baatein nahin bolta hoon. Aur Sajid ji is the one, jinhone khud mere saamne Priyanka ko ye baat boli thi ki aaj tak iss ladke ne peeth peeche kuch nahin bola hai. Mere nikalne ke baad now he's saying ki itni saari maine baatein batai hai, main khud janna chahta hoon, ye konsi baatein hai jo maine unhei batai hai."
Ankit added, "Meri bohot acchi friendship hai Sajid sir ke saath. Main unhei genuinely pasand karta hoon. Meri dosti unke saath koi support wagarah ke liye nahin thi. But, abhi main ghar ke andar nahin hoon, mere naam se galat cheezein failaana , it's not right.
Take a look at the video here:
Well, we wonder why Sajid Khan was lying.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
