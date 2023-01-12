Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Gupta Worked With Tara Sutaria In THIS TV Show? Their VIDEO Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he got evicted from the reality show. Fans expressed their displeasure over his elimination as they believed that it was 'unfair'. From running a social media campaign to requesting makers to bring him back as a wildcard contestant, they are working round the clock to ensure that Ankit Gupta makes a return to the Bigg Boss 16 house.
While Bigg Boss 16 helped Ankit Gupta in earning more followers, it was his role of Fateh in Udaariyaan, which made him a household. Before winning hearts as the suave Fateh, the TV heartthrob worked in several hit shows including Sadda Haq, Kundali Bhagya, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Hai.
Not many people know that Ankit Gupta also shared screen space with Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. A video from their TV show is going viral on the internet.
Do you want to see Ankit Gupta as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Drop a tweet @Filmibeat to share your thoughts.
