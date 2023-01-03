Bigg Boss 16: Educational Qualifications Of Archana Gautam Aka Silbatta Queen Will Stun You

Actress-politician Archana Gautam entered the Bigg Boss 16 house in October last year. She had no fan following as compared to many co-contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Shiv Thakare among others.

While she starred in some music videos, films, and entered politics in 2021, Archana has been winning hearts with his antics inside the Bigg Boss house and is now a household name.

While her journey has been full of many ups and downs till now, she is still counted among the stronger contenders for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

After a long struggle, Archana Gautam has finally made a mark in the entertainment industry. However, do you know how much she has studied? No? Here, let's look at the educational qualifications of the popular 'silbatta queen' here.