Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan & Archana Gautam To Be EVICTED Post Their Ugly Fight?
Bigg Boss 16 never fails to leave the audience intrigued with its interesting twists in the game. In fact, the frequent tiffs in the house often leave the audience brimming with an opinion. Recently, MC Stan and Archana Gautama were seen getting into an ugly fight over duties. The argument took an ugly turn after the duo were seen dragging each other's parents in their war of words. From MC Stan saying 'Tere baap ka naukar nahi' to Archana calling him a 'ghatiya aadmi', this tiff got everyone brimming with an opinion and Sajid Khan was seen pacifying both of them.
The tiff didn't end here. The promo dropped hints about MC Stan being furious over Archana's remarks. He was seen looking for a voluntary exit and was even seen breaking Bigg Boss' property while fuming with anger. Although Shiv Thakare tried pacifying him, MC Stan seemed adamant to leave the house. Furthermore, Bigg Boss seem to have been irked with MC Stan and Archana's fight and he decided to take a harsh decision. In the promo, Bigg Boss stated, "MC Stan, Archana aapki negative energy aapko mubarak ho. Agar aapko itna kamzor vyaktitva darshana hai, to mera ye farz hai ki main bhi aapka yahi kamzor vyaktitva aapke fans tak bhi pahunchaun. Ab..." Well, the promo drops hints that Archana and MC Stan might be evicted from Bigg Boss 16. To note, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.
Meanwhile, Archana has been making the headlines of late, after Vikas Manaktala stated that Bigg Boss has been biased towards her. The actor, who was recently eliminated from the popular reality show, stated, "I felt that Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana Gautam despite her stooping so low and talking filth about anyone. According to her, it's drama, and the show spices up because of this and there's nobody else, who will go to Archana's extent and therefore, Bigg Boss has kept her, which I feel is extremely wrong".
