Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam And MC Stan Get Into An Ugly Fight Over Duties; Latter Says ‘Tere Baap Ka…..’

Bigg Boss 16 has been synonymous with ugly fights. In fact, it hasn't been long since Archana Gautam locked horns with Vikas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot and made offensive remarks about their respective families. In fact, she was even schooled by host Salman Khan for the same and Archana had made it a point to not get into any fights. But that promise wasn't kept for long as she will be seen getting into an intense fight once again and this time with MC Stan.

In the promo, Archana will be seen targeting MC Stan for not completing his duties in the popular reality show. She said, "Kab tak janta ki khairat me rahega yahan pe. Janta aise ghatiya logon ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hu isne jhaadu nahi lagaya". Her comments irked the rapper and he responded saying, "Tere baap ka naukar hai kya". The war of words took a nasty turn after MC Stan made personal remarks about Archana's mother. Soon, Archana slammed Stan saying, "Teri mom hai ya nahi. Jo dusre ki maa ki respect nahi kar sakta, wo ghatiya hai". As Archana and MC Stan got into an ugly fight, we wonder if Bigg Boss will intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, the first week of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be quite interesting as around seven contestants have been nominated for elimination. This include Archana, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta and Sreejita De. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the Bigg Boss house this week.

On a related note, the recently eliminated contestant Vikas Manaktala has alleged that Bigg Boss has been biased towards Archana Gautam in the game. Talking to Pinkvilla, he stated, "I felt that Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana Gautam despite her stooping so low and talking filth about anyone. According to her, it's drama, and the show spices up because of this and there's nobody else, who will go to Archana's extent and therefore, Bigg Boss has kept her, which I feel is extremely wrong."