BB16: Soundarya Reveals Top 2 Contestants Ahead Of The Grand Finale & It Doesn’t Include Shiv Or Priyanka
In what came as a big twist on Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 just weeks ahead of the grand finale. While she was nominated with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, the decision of her elimination was taken by the housemates. And now that Soundarya has been out of the popular reality show, she has been brimming with an opinion about the show and the fellow contestants. Amid this, the actress has shared her top two contestants ahead of the grand finale which doesn't include Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Choudhary who have been among the most talked about contestants on the show.
Talking about it, Soundarya stated that she was a deserving contestant for the winner's trophy. But apart from her, the actress emphasised, "Mere hisaab se jin sab logon ne 105 din nikale hain wo winners hain apart from the negative elements I am talking about kyunki apne aap me rehna hi ek winning quality hai. But mai definitley chahungi ki meri dost Archana wo jisko jaisi bhi lagti hai, mujhe pata hai ki wo sachi hai. As per me, my top 3 would be... main chahti hu ki meri friend Archana ho usme, Nimrit ho kyunki jo log sache hain, real hain, jaise bhi hain atleast saamne hain. Baki logon ka mujhe pta nahi. God bless them and all the very best. May the best one win".
Meanwhile, there have been comparisons between Soundarya's elimination and Ankit's elimination from the show, the actress stated that her eviction was unfair. "Mere case me to bahut unfair tha aur mera ye nahi tha ki mujhe jana tha. Ankit ko humesha se tha ki 'Mujhe jana tha'. Ankit ka already tha ki 'mera ho gaya hai'. Mere case me aisa nahi tha. Mujhe zabardasti threat samajh ke nikala gaya hai wahan se kyunki agar main hoti to shayad wo aage nahi badh paate," she added.
