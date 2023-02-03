Bigg Boss 16: Archana’s OLD Video From Ravi Kishan’s Regional Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her A ‘Hustler’

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered in October last year with many popular names including Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, and Ankit Gupta among others as contestants.

Along with them, Archana Gautam made her entry into the Bigg Boss house. While she was not much known before the controversial reality show, she has been regularly making headlines since the beginning.

From her entertaining side to nasty fights with co-contestants, Archana has turned out to be among the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16. She has been continuously making her presence felt on the show and has reached the finale week.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to be held on Fenruary 12. Just two weeks before the finale, an old video of Archana Gautam is currently doing the rounds on social media. The clip is from a regional reality show called ETV Sales Ka Baazigar and Ravi Kishan is seen among the judges.

In the audition video, one of the judges is seen asking her about the reason to participate in the show. Reacting to it, Archana said, "I am a big fan of Ravi sir, I really wanted to meet you." On being asked if its her only reason, she added, "The truth is I am into sales and when I got this opportunity, I couldn't say no as for me work is my priority and then the second priority was to meet Ravi sir."

The Bhojpuri superstar seemed impressed with her answer and praises her, "Very good, one must always keep their work as a priority to go ahead in life."

Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the video went viral, Bigg Boss 16 fans have been commenting on the video and most of them are praising Archana who struggled a lot before finally making a name for herself with ongoing reality show on Colors TV.

Reacting to it, a Reddit user said, "Respect for her!!"

Another social media user commented, "Archana and Priyanka who belong to not very rich families and struggled where they are today never try to use their background or initial struggle to get sympathy but on the other hand Stan never fails to use his background for Sympathy and to justify his actions."

A third comment read, Archana is pretty much still the same. A hustler. That voice is unmistakable. Thanks for sharing."

Here are the reactions: