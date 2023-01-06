Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Lauds Archana Gautam As She Changes The Game Against Shalin-Tina

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 has been all about some mind-boggling twists which have managed to intrigue the audience. To note, this week seven contestants have been nominated for elimination including Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejit De and Soundarya Sharma. In the recent episode, the nominated contestants were given a chance to either save each other from elimination or get the weekly ration. While Sumbul, Sreejita, Sajid and Soundarya chose to get the ration and sacrificed Archana, Soundarya, Sreejita and Sumbul's chance to be sage from elimination, the game witnessed a massive twist.

To note, Shalin and Tina had the option to save each other while Archan had a chance to save Sajid. And while just two contestants could be saved in the task, Archana changed the game as she was adamant to save Sajid Khan. The task was eventually failed the housemates lost all the ration. As this task has left everyone brimming with an opinion, Kamya Punjabi has been all praises for Archana's game. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya said, "Woohoo #Archana is backkk, loved her reason of saving #SajidKhan "taang Adaani hai 'mindddd blowinggggg'. Enjoying it to the core".

Advertisement

Check out Kamya Punjabi's tweet for Archana Gautam:

Meanwhile, Archan Gautam has been making the headlines for her fight with MC Stan. In fact, host Salman Khan will be seen addressing their ugly fight during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar and even schooled Archan Gautam. In the promo, Salman said, "Archana and Stan aapne is ghar ki saari hadhien paar kardi. maa baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar". He also added, "Archana agar ye aapka attitude hai to abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hu jaiye aap". It will be interesting to see if Archana will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 tonight.