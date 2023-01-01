BB16 Elimination: Vikas Opens Up On Archana’s Remark About Wife Guunjan’s Miscarriage; Says 'Mere parents...’

Vikas Manaktala has been all over the headlines these days. After all, he has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. For the uninitiated, Vikas entered the house in early December as a wild card contestant and was eliminated just after three weeks. And now that Vikas has been out of the house, he has a lot to say about the popular reality show. Post elimination, Vikas spoke about his ugly fight with Archana Gautam which became the talk of the town recently. During the fight, Archana was seen making an offensive remark about the Ghulaam actor's wife Guunjan Walia's miscarriage and his masculinity.

And now, Vikas, in a conversation with Filmibeat, stated, "Mujhe yahi tha ki mujhe mera sach pata hai. Mujhe pta hai, meri family ko sach pata hai, meri wife ko pta hai, mere parents ko pta hai, mujhe kisi ko justify krne ki zarurat nahi hai. Mujhe sbse zyada cheez jo thi wo ye thi ki.... So when we were pregnant, mere maa baap bahut khush the like evey other parents aur unke liye bahut emotional moment tha. Aur jab miscarriage hua to wo suddenly ekdum bahut zyada low ho gaye emotionally. To mai apne maa baap ko aise low nahi dekh skta hu mai vaisa insaan hu. To wahan par bhi reh kar mujhe tha ki main khud ko to sambhal luga, hume pta hai sachai, par mere maa baap jab aise sunenge baat to wo I hope ki apna composure sambhal rakh paye".

When quizzed if Vikas had forgiven Archana, he stated that she is not worth it. "Wo uska karam hai jo usne kia hai. Maine bs yahi koshish ki hai mai apni dignity sambhal ke rakhu and I maintained her dignity as well despite the fact that she doesn't miss a chance to target anyone's family," he added.

Meanwhile, Vikas is overwhelmed with the love coming his way and is glad to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. The actor said that he played the game with honesty and is glad that he could leave a mark on the game.