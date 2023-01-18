Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Choudhary BEAT Sumbul As Highest Paid Contestant? Arjun Bijlani, Fahmaan REACT
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has bene hogging all the limelight, all thanks to her strong game plan and fierce attitude. Many celebrities have already hailed her as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. While the TV diva is locked inside the BB 16 house, gossip mills are busy churning out stories that she has received a fee hike after the extension.
As Priyanka Choudhary is still part of the fame, she cannot officially confirm the rumours floating on the internet. Speculations are rife that she has become the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16, defeating Sumbul Touqeer, who also receives a whopping amount per week.
Can you guess how Arjun Bijlani and Fahmaan Khan reacted to the rumours? Their reaction will leave you in splits.
Priyanka Choudhary, who shot to fame after playing the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan, has managed to impress everyone with her opiniated nature. Unlike other contestants, she has not shied away from expressing her view points on different topics. Her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta also grabbed eyeballs for the reality show, which is hosted by Bigg Boss 16.
Rumours about fees of the Bigg Boss contestants often surface on the internet when the show airs on Colors channel. However, we have to take them with a pinch of salt as the channel and production house never discloses the amount they pay to the contestants.
Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
