Bigg Boss 16: EX Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner Names 4 Contestants Who Can WIN But Shiv Thakare Isn’t On His List

Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is finally marching towards its grand finale which is scheduled to take place on February 12.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

As the grand finale is only a few weeks away, several celebrities and ex-contestants have started revealing the names of their favorite Bigg Boss 16 contestants who can win the hit reality show.

Today, a famous TV star picked four names who can walk away with the winner's trophy and his list is indeed surprising. We're saying so because he took Sumbul's name as one of the potential winners while Shiv Thakare isn't on his list. Yes, you read that right!