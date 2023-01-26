Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Saurish Meets Ankit Gupta After Asking Priyanka To Not Waste Time With Him - PIC

What Saurish Sharma Said About Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta?

Saurish Sharma, while talking to Priyanka Choudhary, told her to not waste time with Ankit Gupta. The astrologer claimed that the future of Priyankit's relationship looks weak and hence, they shouldn't focus on it. He got heavily trolled on social media for his prediction as fans said that Priyanka and Ankit have mentioned that they are not dating each other.

'Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye,' Saurish Sharma told Priyanka.

Saurish Sharma Shares Pic With Ankit Gupta

Saurish Sharma, who claims to be a Vastru expert and visionary mentor, shared a picture with Ankit Gupta on his official Instagram handle. He posted the snap along with a note that read, 'Lovely catching up with 6_ankitgupta We both happened to share the same platform #biggboss16. More power to you.'

Sharing his excitement on meeting Ankit, he said that it was lovely catching up with the actor and mentioned that they both shared a common platform.

Ankit Gupta can be seen wearing a hoodie in the photo that is going viral on the internet. He flashed his million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera.

What's Next For Ankit Gupta?

On the professional front, Ankit Gupta will be next seen in Junooniyatt, which will hit the silver screens from next month on Colors channel. He is playing the role of Jahaan in the musical drama that will also feature Neha Rana and Gautam Vig in key roles.

'Jahaan will be different than the normal male leads on Indian television. As already witnessed, his entry shot was filmed in a different way in the mustard fields. He aspires to win the competition and provide his parents the respect they lost due to some reasons. Be it his attire or style, the creative hard has work hard to give him a distinct look in Junooniyatt,' a source close to the show had earlier told Filmibeat in an exclusive interview.