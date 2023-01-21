Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Sent In BB House Trolled For Liking NSFW Post, People Say ‘Koi Dhang Ka Banda…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: As Colors TV's controversial reality show will end soon, astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the Bigg Boss house in last night's (January 20) episode.

While he left Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Tina Datta among other contestants surprised by his predictions, social media users have been trolling him ever since the episode was aired.

He's being trolled for liking an NSFW post on his alleged Twitter account. Yes, you read that right! The official handle of Colors TV mentioned his Twitter profile in one of the posts related to his entry in Bigg Boss 16 entry. Netizens checked his account and found the post in the 'Likes' section.

Take a look at the post here: