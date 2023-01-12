Bigg Boss 16: Before Shiv Thakare, THIS Season 12 Contestant Became The Captain Of BB House Four Times
Bigg Boss 16 Update: After winning hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv Thakare entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show in October last year and has been grabbing eyeballs since the beginning.
A part of Sajid Khan's popular 'mandali', Shiv is giving his best and is counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday's (January 12) episode, the young lad became the new captain of the BB 16 house.
Shiv Thakare Creates History In Bigg Boss 16
'Marathi Manus' Shiv Thakare has created history by becoming the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant who has become the captain for the fourth time in the current season. While some fans were claiming on social media that he's the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss (Hindi) to achieve this feat, that's not true.
Bigg Boss 12’s Surbhi Rana Too Became Captain Five Times
Shiv Thakare isn't the only Bigg Boss contestant who became the BB house's captain four times. In fact, Surbhi Rana was the first Bigg Boss contestant to achieve this. She participated in Bigg Boss 12, won by Dipika Kakar, and became the captain five times in the whole season. For the first time, she became the captain with her jodidaar Romil Chaudhary in the third week. Later, she became the individual captain four times after winning the tasks.
Entry Of Shiv Thakare’s Aai In Bigg Boss 16 Family Week
Coming back to Shiv Thakare, he's among the most loved Bigg Boss 16 participants. In the ongoing family week, his mother Ashatai Thakare recently entered the Bigg Boss house and stayed with him for a day. Fans loved their bond and are continuously talking about it on social media.
Shiv Thakare - One Of The Strongest Players
Bigg Boss fans are loving his bonding with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan along with his rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He's counted among the strongest players on the show and might even win the show. However, Priyanka is giving her strong competition.
Shiv Thakare’s Educational Details
After struggling for a few years, Shiv Thakare has finally made a mark in showbiz. However, did you know how much he has studied? He has a degree in Engineering from the G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Shiv Thakare’s Net Worth
Besides being a reality TV star, Shiv also runs a dance school named Shiv Thakare Dance Studio. Reportedly, his net worth is around Rs 10 crore which is huge since he has just started his career.
