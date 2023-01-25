After Winning Hearts In Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik Finalised For THIS International Reality Show?
Singer Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, entered Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 in October last year. In the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Abdu added the cuteness element and won many hearts.
The loyal viewers of Bigg Boss lived his funny antics and friendship with famous 'mandali' - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He was the only contestant who was loved by all his Bigg Boss 16 co-participants.
Two weeks ago, he finally bid adieu to India's biggest reality show due to work commitments and his fans are still missing seeing him in the Bigg Boss house. Well, here comes some good news for Abdu Rozik fans.
According to the ongoing buzz, the 'Chota Bhaijaan' singer has been signed for a big international reality show. Yes, you read that right!
Abdu Rozik In Big Brother UK?
Well, we're talking about Big Brother UK. According to an ETimes report, Abdu Rozik has received the offer to participate in the popular international reality show and he has apparently agreed to be a part of it.
Here’s When Abdu Will Leave For Big Brother UK
The report further states that Abdu Rozik is likely to leave for Big Brother UK in Jule or July this year. An official announcement from the singer and the makers is still awaited. However, if the news is true, it's indeed a huge opportunity for Abdu.
Big Brother UK Is Returning After 5 Years
For the unversed, Colors TV's Bigg Boss is the official Hindi version of the international reality show Big Brother whose multiple versions are running in several countries. Interestingly, Big Brother UK is all set to return after a gap of five years with a rebooted run.
Abdu Rozik’s Journey Before Bigg Boss 16
Even before his participation in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik became a social media star after his singing videos went viral on social media. Besides the traditional songs, his followers loved the Hindi songs crooned by him in videos. Later, he also grabbed eyeballs after his fight with fellow Internet sensation Hasbullah Magomedov.
Abdu Rozik’s Projects After Bigg Boss 16
After coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Abdu Rozik released a new song named Pyar. Within a week, the song crossed over 8 million views on YouTube. He is also rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's much-hyped film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Demeans Shiv Thakare During An Argument; Latter Gives A Strong Reply
- Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer Bags Naagin 7? Her Father Breaks Silence, Says ‘She Has Received…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Ankit Gupta If He's Excited To Meet Priyanka Choudhary, He Says 'Main Bahut...' - WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16 Fan Asks Ankit Gupta ‘Priyankit Or Shivyanka?’ Check His Cute Reaction Here
- Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Finally Reveals Launch Date Of His New Colors Show During Q&A Session
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Ex-Wife Asks Him To ‘Stay Strong’ After His Breakdown, Says ‘Last Few Weeks…’
- Naagin 7: Ekta Whispers ‘I’ll Call You’ In THIS BB16 Contestant’s Ears, Is She CONFIRMED For The Show? - VIDEO
- Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Records Biggest Advance Ever For B’wood Film, Priyanka VS Shiv In BB 16
- Priyanka Choudhary Dhamaal Baaki Sab...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Nimrit, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan Target Her
- Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot To Get NOMINATED For Eviction? WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Loved Priyanka Choudhary's Weekend Ka Vaar Lehenga? Cost Of Her Outfit Will Blow Your Mind