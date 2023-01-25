After Winning Hearts In Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik Finalised For THIS International Reality Show?

Singer Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, entered Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 in October last year. In the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Abdu added the cuteness element and won many hearts.

The loyal viewers of Bigg Boss lived his funny antics and friendship with famous 'mandali' - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He was the only contestant who was loved by all his Bigg Boss 16 co-participants.

Two weeks ago, he finally bid adieu to India's biggest reality show due to work commitments and his fans are still missing seeing him in the Bigg Boss house. Well, here comes some good news for Abdu Rozik fans.

According to the ongoing buzz, the 'Chota Bhaijaan' singer has been signed for a big international reality show. Yes, you read that right!