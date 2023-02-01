Bigg Boss 16: Colors LEAD Star Wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Or THIS Mandali Member To WIN
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Colors TV's hit reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is just 11 days away from its grand finale. As the finale is slated to be held on February 12, fans as well as celebrities have started supporting their favourites openly.
Currently, only seven Bigg Boss 16 contestants are locked inside the controversial reality show - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.
Recently, TV star Arjun Bijlani took to social media and stated that Priyanka will win the show according to him. While Sumbul fans weren't happy with his statement, the actor maintained his opinion.
Now, another TV star has revealed his two favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Well, we're talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar who is currently seen playing the lead role in Colors TV's popular show Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna.
Taking to social media, Dheeraj wants either Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or a popular mandali member to win Bigg Boss 16. He tweeted,"Either #PriyankaChaharChaudhary or #MCStan will win the trophy! They are my absolute favourites! #BB16"
Take a look at his post below:
Do you agree with Dheeraj? Share your views in the comments section below.
MANDALI MEMBERS GOT NOMINATED THIS WEEK
In yesterday's (January 31) episode, this week's nomination task took place in which housemates were divided into two teams - Mandali (Stan, Shiv, and Sumbul) and non-mandali (Priyanka, Archana, and SHiv).
They were asked to count till nine minutes. As a part of the task, designer Ken Ferns entered the Bigg Boss house to distract them. All of them tried their best, however, the mandali trio got nominated for eviction at last. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will be goodbye to the show.
TORUTURE TASK IN BIGG BOSS 16
In tonight's (February 1) episode, the mandali and non-mandali members will be seen fighting it out against each other in torture task. Through the task, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants will try to earn back the prize money.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
