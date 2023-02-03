Bigg Boss 16: Amid Rumours Of Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Eviction, Fans Trend ‘Welcome Home Sumbul’

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: The much-awaited grand finale of Salman Khan's controversial reality show is just nine days away and fans eagerly await the winner's name. The show premiered on Colors TV in October last year and is slated to end on February 12.

Just weeks away from the finale, one of the mandali members is all set to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house this week. We're saying so because Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan got nominated for eviction this week after the '9 minutes' task.

After the task, Sumbul felt guilty and wasn't even able to talk to her friends for a long time due to the same. Later, Bigg Boss called Shiv and Stan inside the confession room and indirectly stated that she's playing a 'victim card'. However, even this couldn't change her equation with other mandali members.

The shooting of Weekend Ka Vaar took place yesterday (February 2) and Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan as host this time. While KJo is seen bashing Archana Gautam for her behaviour during the torture task in the latest promos, fans have been nervously waiting to know the name of the evicted contestant.

Since last night, there has been a constant buzz that Sumbul Touqeer Khan might be the one who will get eliminated this time from Bigg Boss 16. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Amid buzz around the actress' eviction, her fans have been trending 'Welcome Home Sumbul' on Twitter. Yes, you read that right!