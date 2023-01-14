Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan Walks OUT Of Show. Shiv Thakare & MC Stan REACT

Sajid Khan is leaving Big Boss 16. Yes, you read that right! After weeks of speculations, it has been finally confirmed that the Bollywood filmmaker is walking out of Salman Khan's reality show. The makers have released a new promo where Sajid can be seen informing the Bigg Boss 16 contestants about his exit from the show.

AFTER ABDU ROZIK, SAJID KHAN LEAVES BIGG BOSS 16

Sajid Khan extended an apology to the other housemates, requesting them to forgive him if hurt their sentiments. He expressed his emotions, saying that he had a great time in the show because of the constant support of the BB 16 housemates.

MC Stan and Sajid Khan broke down into tears as Sajid Khan made an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. They shared a group hug, showcasing how they will continue to stay strong despite his exit. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also joined the trio when they hugged each other.

Mandali suffered another hit as Abdu Rozik also walked out of the show during Saturday's (January 14) episode. Sajid Khan's evictionn episode will air tomorrow on Colors channel. Check out the promo right here!

SAJID KHAN BIGG BOSS 16 JOURNEY

It won't be wrong to say that Sajid Khan made waves with his statements. While he faced flak for demotivating Sumbul Touqeer and saying things against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the housefull director ensured that he created ripples with his actions.

Sajid Khan's bond with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan grabbed eyeballs. Shiv Thakare often faced flak for supporting the filmmaker and not speaking against him when he was wrong.

WHAT SHIV THAKARE'S AAI SAID ABOUT SAJID KHAN?

When we asked Shiv Thakare's mother if he was getting influenced by Sajid Khan and the latter was affecting his game, the former said that her son was not following anyone.

"I don't think so ki woh kisi ke ishaaron pe chalta hai. i feel he is playing his game and is playing it brilliantly. He looks upto Sajid as his senior and someone who is under the same roof with more experience. Having a respectful approach towards someone does not mean that he is following the footsteps blindly," Shiv Thakare's mother exclusively told Filmibeat.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SAJID KHAN?

On the work front, Sajid Khan will return to direction after over four years with 100 Percent. The film stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Stay tuned for more updates.