Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan Walks OUT Of Show. Shiv Thakare & MC Stan REACT
Sajid Khan is leaving Big Boss 16. Yes, you read that right! After weeks of speculations, it has been finally confirmed that the Bollywood filmmaker is walking out of Salman Khan's reality show. The makers have released a new promo where Sajid can be seen informing the Bigg Boss 16 contestants about his exit from the show.
AFTER ABDU ROZIK, SAJID KHAN LEAVES BIGG BOSS 16
Sajid Khan extended an apology to the other housemates, requesting them to forgive him if hurt their sentiments. He expressed his emotions, saying that he had a great time in the show because of the constant support of the BB 16 housemates.
MC Stan and Sajid Khan broke down into tears as Sajid Khan made an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. They shared a group hug, showcasing how they will continue to stay strong despite his exit. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also joined the trio when they hugged each other.
Mandali suffered another hit as Abdu Rozik also walked out of the show during Saturday's (January 14) episode. Sajid Khan's evictionn episode will air tomorrow on Colors channel. Check out the promo right here!
SAJID KHAN BIGG BOSS 16 JOURNEY
It won't be wrong to say that Sajid Khan made waves with his statements. While he faced flak for demotivating Sumbul Touqeer and saying things against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the housefull director ensured that he created ripples with his actions.
Sajid Khan's bond with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan grabbed eyeballs. Shiv Thakare often faced flak for supporting the filmmaker and not speaking against him when he was wrong.
WHAT SHIV THAKARE'S AAI SAID ABOUT SAJID KHAN?
When we asked Shiv Thakare's mother if he was getting influenced by Sajid Khan and the latter was affecting his game, the former said that her son was not following anyone.
"I don't think so ki woh kisi ke ishaaron pe chalta hai. i feel he is playing his game and is playing it brilliantly. He looks upto Sajid as his senior and someone who is under the same roof with more experience. Having a respectful approach towards someone does not mean that he is following the footsteps blindly," Shiv Thakare's mother exclusively told Filmibeat.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SAJID KHAN?
On the work front, Sajid Khan will return to direction after over four years with 100 Percent. The film stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.
Stay tuned for more updates.
- Shiv Thakare Has To Come Out Of Sajid Khan's Mandali: EX Contestant Calls Him Bigg Boss 16 Winner But...
- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Calls Priyanka Choudhary 'Dramebaaz' After Leaving Show, Says 'She Has Black Heart'
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Reprimands Nimrit, Guests Slam Tina-Shalin, Abdu Leaves- Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Sandeep Sikand? Everything About The Guy Bashing Shalin & Tina In Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary REPLACES Abdu Rozik At No.2, This Contestant TOPS Most Popular List
- Bigg Boss 16 | Shekhar Suman Shares Cryptic Post As Abdu Rozik Leaves Show: Goodness Is...
- Bigg Boss 16 Finale | EX Jhalak Winner Says Shiv Thakare Will Win Salman Khan's Show: 'I Can See...'
- Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Was Removed From Bigg Boss 16 Because Of His New Show? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16| Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Says She Created New Record In Show's History: 'Youngest Contestant To...'
- Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar To REPLACE Salman Khan, Here's When Actor Will Return To Show: Report
- Junooniyatt FIRST Look: Promo Of Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig's Show Is All About Music, Tashan
- Bigg Boss 16: Simi Asks Salman How Will React To 'Moody' Girlfriend Like Tina Datta. He Says 'Agar Insaan...'