Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Shiv Thakare Evicted? Karan Johar's VIRAL Promo Leaves Fans Shocked

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: All eyes are on the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's reality show as the makers have released a blockbuster promo. The video is enough to give us a glimpse of Friday's episode, which has been hosted by Karan Johar. After a drama-packed torture task, Archana Gautam has been grilled for her actions. Despite playing the game well, Archana faced flak as she 'wasted food' by putting it on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION PROMO

Amid the discussion over Archana Gautam's antics, Karan Johar dropped a bomb, confirming that elimination would take place in Bigg Boss 16. In the viral promo, the Bollywood filmmaker can be seen talking to Shiv Thakare, asking if he was not confronting Sumbul Touqeer because of the numbers game.

Karan Johar also questioned Mandali and Shiv about the person, who was responsible behind three members getting nomination for eviction. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week Three contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. Three Mandali members Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer are in the danger zone as they couldn't win the nomination task. Team B comprising of Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary managed to excel in the nomination task in which they had to count till nine minutes and then press the buzzer. It is the for the first time that only Mandali members have been nominated for elimination. What Karan Johar Told Shiv Thakare? Karan Johar asked Shiv Thakare a series of questions in the court room task. He questioned the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner if he played number game for Mandali other than MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and himself. 'Aap naap tol ke khelte ho, playing safe and risk free before nominations. Kisiki wajah se Mandali aaj tootegi?,' KJo asked Shiv. Shiv tried to justify his actions in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He even took Sumbul Touqeer's name while replying to Karan's question. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare To Get Evicted? Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare To Get Evicted? The promo has left the fans confused as Karan Johar was seen telling to Shiv Thakare, 'Aapko lowest votes mile hai.' The netizens wondered if the reality TV star was really evicted from the show or the promo was misleading. The name of the contestant, who has got evicted from Bigg Boss 16, will be announced on Saturday (Shanivaar Ka Vaar) episode.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make his return as host next week when he shoots for the finale episode. While Farah Khan entered the BB 16 house as a special host last week, Karan Johar hosted this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Speculations are rife that the makers will introduce a mid-week eviction in the finale week. There's no official confirmation about the same from Colors channel or production house's end.

Do you really think Shiv Thakare wil get eliminated from the show? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16 and the contestants.