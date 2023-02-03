Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare or MC Stan; THIS Contestant To Get EVICTED Tomorrow Says Poll
Bigg Boss 16 is in the last leg and as we are inching towards the grand finale, the upcoming elimination has got everyone intrigued. For the uninitiated, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination this week after an intriguing elimination task on the popular reality show. This nomination has come as a shock for everyone especially the mandali as three members of the mandali are in the danger zone. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will get evicted ahead of the grand finale.
Interestingly, we conducted a poll asking the fans' decision about who they think should get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 ahead of the grand finale. And now the results are out wherein Sumbul received 45.8% votes, Shiv received 16.7% votes while MC Stan got 37.5% votes. It is evident that fans feel Sumbul will be out of the BB house this week and it is likely to come as a shocker for the mandali. Although an official announcement about the elimination is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, mandali is certainly going to get affected by Sumbul's exit.
Meanwhile, Sumbul has won hearts with her spirit of friendship as she was seen standing strong with Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan during the torture task. In fact, former BB contestant Kamya Punjabi lauded Sumbul and said, "Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends". She also stated, "Bottom line: Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan".
- Bigg Boss 16: Amid Rumours Of Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Eviction, Fans Trend ‘Welcome Home Sumbul’
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Wants Priyanka To Win, Says ‘Housemates Are Scared Of Her’
- Entertainment Live Updates: Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away, Archana Blamed For Shiv's Eye Injury In BB 16
- EXCLUSIVE! Shehzada Actor Akashdeep Sabir Wants Shiv Thakare As Bigg Boss 16 Winner: He Is The Son Of...
- Sidharth Shukla Ki Yaad...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Compare Shiv Thakare To BB 13 Winner After Torture Task
- Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Helps Nimrit In Task A Day After Her 'Buzzer Chod Do' Comment
- Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Shiv Thakare Evicted? Karan Johar's VIRAL Promo Leaves Fans Shocked
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer For Standing By Her Friends; Calls Archana ‘Inhuman’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Suffers Trouble In Eyes Post Torture Task; Archana, Priyanka Choudhary Injured
- BB16: Kamya Slams Archana For Her Performance During Torture Task; Says ‘One Doesn’t Need To Be Inhuman’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam's Faces Get Swollen After Torture Task; See VIRAL PIC
- BB16 | Ex-Winner Slams Nimrit For Being Unfair To Priyanka During Torture Task; Says ‘Haath Se Hataoge Toh…’