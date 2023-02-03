Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare or MC Stan; THIS Contestant To Get EVICTED Tomorrow Says Poll

Bigg Boss 16 is in the last leg and as we are inching towards the grand finale, the upcoming elimination has got everyone intrigued. For the uninitiated, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination this week after an intriguing elimination task on the popular reality show. This nomination has come as a shock for everyone especially the mandali as three members of the mandali are in the danger zone. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will get evicted ahead of the grand finale.

Interestingly, we conducted a poll asking the fans' decision about who they think should get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 ahead of the grand finale. And now the results are out wherein Sumbul received 45.8% votes, Shiv received 16.7% votes while MC Stan got 37.5% votes. It is evident that fans feel Sumbul will be out of the BB house this week and it is likely to come as a shocker for the mandali. Although an official announcement about the elimination is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, mandali is certainly going to get affected by Sumbul's exit.

Meanwhile, Sumbul has won hearts with her spirit of friendship as she was seen standing strong with Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan during the torture task. In fact, former BB contestant Kamya Punjabi lauded Sumbul and said, "Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends". She also stated, "Bottom line: Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan".