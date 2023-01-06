Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Tina Datta Or Sreejita De To Get Evicted From Salman Khan's Show, Says Sajid Khan

What Sajid Khan Said About Bigg Boss 16 Elimination?

Sajid Khan, who has considers himself the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 16, shared his prediction about the eviction in the show. He claimed that Tina Datta or Sreejita De would get eliminated from the BB 16 house due to lack of votes. His explanation left everyone surprised as the Housefull director said that Priyanka Choudhary to trying to come closer to the mandali as she knew one of the two would get out of the show.

'Priyanka Choudhary ko mandali mein aana hai, kyuki usko pata hain Tina ya Sreejita mein se koi ek jayega, isliye wo apne sath ache se horahi hain,' Sajid Khan said.

Sajid Khan Believes Priyanka Choudhary Wants To Join Mandali

Sajid openly told other housemates that Priyanka Choudhary is only interested in joining the mandali as she knows one of her friends would get eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

He passed a remark, taking a dig at Priyanka, with whom he was engaged in a war of words when he was the supervisor of the captaincy task.

When Priyanka Choudhary Lashed Out At Sajid Khan

While Sajid Khan showed biasness towards his favourite contestants, Priyanka Choudhary called him out during the captaincy task. The actress received support from Tina Datta, who also slammed the filmmaker for being biased and helping Abdu Rozik in becoming the new captain of Bigg Boss 16.

Earlier, Sajid Khan claimed that Priyanka hated her as she knew Ankit Gupta shared a few secrets with him when he was a part of the show.