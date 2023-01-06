Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Tina Datta Or Sreejita De To Get Evicted From Salman Khan's Show, Says Sajid Khan


Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: All eyes are on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan's reality show as viewers are waiting to know which contestant will get evicted this week. After Vikas Manaktala's eviction, fans are keen to see which housemate's journey will end in the Bigg Boss 16 house. While TV buffs are still talking about the eviction process, Sajid Khan has once again predicted who will leave the show. Yes, you read that right!

The Bollywood filmmaker, while speaking with his 'mandali members', spoke the Bigg Boss 16 eviction and shared that one of the two contestants would get eliminated from the show this week. You will be surprised to know what he said.

What Sajid Khan Said About Bigg Boss 16 Elimination?

Sajid Khan, who has considers himself the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 16, shared his prediction about the eviction in the show. He claimed that Tina Datta or Sreejita De would get eliminated from the BB 16 house due to lack of votes. His explanation left everyone surprised as the Housefull director said that Priyanka Choudhary to trying to come closer to the mandali as she knew one of the two would get out of the show.

'Priyanka Choudhary ko mandali mein aana hai, kyuki usko pata hain Tina ya Sreejita mein se koi ek jayega, isliye wo apne sath ache se horahi hain,' Sajid Khan said.

Sajid Khan Believes Priyanka Choudhary Wants To Join Mandali

Sajid openly told other housemates that Priyanka Choudhary is only interested in joining the mandali as she knows one of her friends would get eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

He passed a remark, taking a dig at Priyanka, with whom he was engaged in a war of words when he was the supervisor of the captaincy task.

When Priyanka Choudhary Lashed Out At Sajid Khan

While Sajid Khan showed biasness towards his favourite contestants, Priyanka Choudhary called him out during the captaincy task. The actress received support from Tina Datta, who also slammed the filmmaker for being biased and helping Abdu Rozik in becoming the new captain of Bigg Boss 16.

Earlier, Sajid Khan claimed that Priyanka hated her as she knew Ankit Gupta shared a few secrets with him when he was a part of the show.

Do you think that Sajid Khan is getting overconfident and Salman Khan needs to show him the mirror of truth? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

